Beech Grove Father Formally Charged After 4-Year-Old Boy Seen with a Gun

INDIANAPOLIS – Formal charges have been filed against Shane Osborne, the father in Beech Grove whose four-year-old son was seen on video holding a handgun.

Osborne, 45, faces felony charges of dangerous control of a firearm and two counts of child neglect, according to a probable cause affidavit submitted by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Osborne first told police that there was not a gun inside his apartment when they showed up last Friday night. Neighbors of the complex then showed officers doorbell cam footage of the boy walking around with the pistol. When officers asked the boy where the gun was, he showed them. It was hidden in a roll-top desk.

Osborne was arrested Saturday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon.