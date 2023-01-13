IMPD: One Drive-by Shooting and Another That Killed A Man

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating multiple overnight shootings that killed one man and injured two other people.

Thursday night around 9:00 p.m., IMPD also responded to a shooting in a southeast side residential area. The shooting took place on Dublin street, which is next to Five Points and E. Thompson Roads.

Police say that a man and a woman both had gunshot wounds and were found sitting in a car. Both were taken to the hospital, but the woman was reported to be in critical condition. Police believe them to be victims of a drive by shooting.

IMPD’s Major Mike Leeper raised concern over this shooting, telling WISHTV, “It’s pretty unusual, I would say, for this area. This is a pretty large neighborhood…We don’t know what the facts and circumstances are surrounding this shooting, but definitely, for this area, it’s not typical we’d see an incident like this. That’s why it’s important that if the public sees something, they say something. It’s just that simple.”

Police began an investigation into another shooting early Friday morning. It happened around 1:00 a.m. on Indy’s east side at Windsong road. That’s in a neighborhood just south of I-70 and by Mitthoeffer Road.

Officers arrived to find one man was shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 37-year-old Christopher Beushausen.

Police ask that if anyone has information in these shootings to call in to contact IMPD or Crime stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.