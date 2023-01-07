Hamilton County K-9 Gets a Vest

HAMILTON COUNTY — Another Hoosier K-9 officer will be sporting some new gear this year.

Echo, a pup serving with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, has been given a vest to protect against bullets and other dangers. Each of these guards is worth about $2,000.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office got this donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Echo’s gift was specifically made possible by sponsor Leah Beale, whose name is featured on the vest.

