Teenager Killed, Another Man Wounded In Shooting Outside Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot in what police are calling “an altercation” outside the Castleton Square Mall on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says shots were fired after things escalated during a fight between three people. One of the people hit by the gunshots was a teenage boy and the other was an adult man.

The teenager was pronounced dead when he was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. The adult man is stable.

“That third individual cooperated with law enforcement when they arrived on scene,” said Maj. Mike Leeper with Indianapolis Metro Police. “As the individual is interviewed by police we’ll have further information to determine what the relationship was.”

Leepper said that the third individual, who is also an adult man, is a person of interest in the case.

The whole thing happened in the parking lot of the mall just outside the entrance to a Forever 21 store. Police say the mall was evacuated soon after the incident happened.

This is the second homicide to occur in Indianapolis this year. Both homicides have involved teenage boys.