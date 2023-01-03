Idaho Murder Suspect Stopped by Indiana Police in December

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — He’s accused of stabbing four Idaho college students to death. Before his December arrest, Bryan Kohberger had a run-in with Indiana police.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested and charged with four counts of murder on December 30th, 2022 for the deaths of four University of Idaho students. They were found stabbed to death on November 13th.

Indiana State Police released body cam video Tuesday, showing Kohberger and his father were pulled over in a white Hyundai Elantra back on December 15th. State Police says this was prior to any public information about a suspect description or suspect vehicle description. According to both State Police and the body cam video itself, Kohberger was pulled over twice on I-70 in Hancock County for following cars too closely.

The first stop was conducted by a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy. The second stop, just minutes later, was conducted by an unnamed Indiana State Police trooper.

He said he was driving from Washington State to Pennsylvania. Police say Kohberger lives outside of the Idaho state line.

Detectives say 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, were the four students found dead last fall.

Police say Kohberger is expected to waive extradition so he can be returned to Idaho to face charges.