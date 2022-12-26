Police Investigating Death of Vigo County Inmate

VIGO COUNTY — Police are investigating after an inmate was pronounced dead on Christmas Day.

Early Christmas morning, medical staff tried to help an unresponsive 29-year-old Adam Bryant. Emergency services were contacted, but he was pronounced dead at the Vigo County Jail.

The Vigo County Sheriff said Monday that Bryant had been alone and “there were no signs indicative of foul play.” In the press release, Sheriff Plasse also said “our thoughts and prayers” are with the man’s family.

More information about Bryant’s death could be revealed after his autopsy.