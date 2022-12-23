Woman Suspected of Kidnapping 5-Month-Old Twins in Ohio Arrested in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman suspected of stealing a car with 5-month-old twins inside was arrested Thursday in Indianapolis.

The two children were Kason and Kyair Thomass. Their mom was working as a DoorDash driver in Columbus, Ohio when her car was stolen Monday night.

Kyair was found near the Dayton International Airport Tuesday. Kason was found late Thursday night in Indianapolis.

Columbus Police announced Thursday afternoon suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested in Indianapolis by IMPD officers. The arrest came after several tips were given to police, said Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant during a news conference.

Several people from Indianapolis called the Columbus Police Department Thursday morning after seeing someone who looked like Jackson. They were told to call 911 and that’s when Indy Metro Police were contacted which help them find and take Jackson into custody.

Jackson was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping.