Geoff Esper Wins St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship, Joey Chestnut Gets 4th

INDIANAPOLIS–There was a new winner at the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship on Saturday.

For eight consecutive years, the winner had been the world’s best competitive eater Joey Chestnut. This time, however, he finished fourth. The winner was Geoff Esper. He took home a $3,000 prize.

Esper ate 16 pounds, 6.4 ounces of shrimp cocktail in 8 minutes to become the new World Famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Champion. In 2018, Chestnut set a shrimp cocktail-eating world record by devouring 18 pounds, 9.6 ounces. This year, though, he ate 10 pounds, 9.6 ounces.

The annual contest was held at the Big Ten Tailgate Party in downtown Indianapolis before the Big Ten Football Championship game.

Here are the full results:

1. Geoff Esper: 16 pounds, 6.4 ounces

2. Miki Sudo: 14 pounds, 14.4 ounces

3. Nick Wehry: 11 pounds

4. Joey Chestnut: 10 pounds, 9.6 ounces

5. Derek Jacobs: 6 pounds

6. Matthew Raible: 4 pounds, 8 ounces

7. Holly Titus: 2 pounds, 8 ounces