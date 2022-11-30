Enter to Win Downtown Sweepstakes

INDIANAPOLIS — Just in time for Christmas, you and your family could win the ultimate downtown experience.

Downtown Indy, Inc. and Indy’s Child are working together on the Downtown Indy Ultimate Overnight Sweepstakes.

This sweepstakes is accepting names until December 10th. After that time, a winning family will be selected.

Winners will get a free night at the JW Marriott – with parking and breakfast included – as well as tickets to Jingle Rails, Celebration Crossing, the Festival of Trees, Christmas at the Zoo, and the Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt.

Dinner will also be provided by the Cunningham Restaurant Group.

If you would like to apply, click here. Learn more here.