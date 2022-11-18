Two Children Die in Clay County Mobile Home Fire

BRAZIL, Ind. – A 3-year-old and 3-month-old died in a Brazil mobile home fire Wednesday night, says Clay County Coroner Nick French.

They were identified as Athena Holdbrook, 3, and Aries Romine, 3 months old, Wednesday afternoon. They lived in a mobile home in the North View County Estates which is on the west side of Brazil. An autopsy report says their cause of death was smoke inhalation.

The fire happened around 8 pm Wednesday, said the Posey Township Fire Department. The cause is still unknown.