2 Arrested after 30-Minute Long, Multi-County Police Chase

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man and a woman were arrested for leading police on a 30-minute long, multi-county chase in southern Indiana.

Indiana State Police say that the two suspects, Chance Money and Jessica Holliday both 36-years-old and from New Albany, were wanted in Clark County for felonies.

Seymour Police were called to an attempted robbery at Home Depot Saturday afternoon around 3:00pm. Once the police got to the store, Chance and Holliday fled in a U-Haul box truck.

Officers chased after the two and tried to stop their truck once it merged onto I-65 southbound. Those police officers and Indiana State Troopers joined the chase into Jackson County. There, Money drove through the median and continued to drive through oncoming traffic.

One trooper put a tire deflation device in the path of the truck, but Money drove around it, through the median, and towards the trooper who fired a shot at them. The bullet did not hit anyone.

Money got back into the correct lanes of I-65 to continue into Clark County. By Sellersburg, the truck stopped and police were able to put Money and Holliday under arrested without any more incidents.

During the investigation, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the truck. It was discovered that Holliday had a protection order against Money when they ran from police.

Money went jail for his warrant for his arrest in Clark County and for felonies of invasion of privacy, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, and the drugs found in the truck.

Holliday was taken to jail for her Clark County warrant and for initial misdemeanor charges of possession of drugs and paraphernalia.