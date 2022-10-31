NWS: Dry Weather Expected Across Indiana After Light Rain on Halloween

STATEWIDE–You might see some light rain while you are out trick-or-treating tonight. Most cities and towns in Indiana are having trick-or-treating between the hours of 5 and 8 pm.

“It’s going to be more of a nuisance than an inconvenience. I don’t think it’s going to tack on too much more from what we saw late Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening. It’s really just going to be some light sprinkles here and there throughout the state,” said Stephanie Mead, meteorologist at WISH-TV.

Most places in Indiana got between a quarter of an inch to a half-inch of rain Sunday.

“These weren’t huge blockbuster amounts, but just enough to help us round out the month of October,” said Mead.

Little to no rain is expected for the rest of the week.

“Our highs will be in the mid-to-upper 60s through about Wednesday and then touching the 70-degree mark Thursday and Friday. Our next chance of rain isn’t until Sunday, so we have quite a bit of dry time to start the month of November,” said Mead.