Delphi Murders Press Conference Will Be Monday

DELPHI, Ind.--A news conference that will be an update on the Delphi murder investigation will take place Monday, at Delphi United Methodist Church, announced Indiana State Police Friday afternoon.

A news release from state police did not specify what the press conference would be about, nor did it hint at the contents.

The agencies that will be there include Indiana State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals Service, and the Carroll County Prosecutors Office.

The press conference will be at 10 a.m.