Planned Improvements to the Red Line Will Close North Meridian for About 30 Days

INDIANAPOLIS— IndyGo is planning to shut down North Meridian Street for approximately 30 days on Nov. 7 for planned improvements on the Fall Creek/Ivy Tech Red Line Station.

Some riders said this will cause issues in their commutes.

David Bennett frequently uses this bus stop, he said, “I have a breathing problem and if I have to walk a long way it’s going to be really tough on me.”

Bennett teaches communications at Ivy Tech. He said using the Fall Creek Ivy Tech Red Line Station is the easiest way for him to get around with his medical condition. He said when other stops he used closed it was difficult for him to get around town.

“I had to walk way over to Illinois but the elderly can’t always walk that far,” Bennett said.

Workers will pour concrete to reinforce the bus pad, while this happens there will be a temporary stop at Meridian and 25th streets.

Larry Love is one bus rider who says he can pivot during this change. “It won’t affect me because I’ll get on the other bus,” he said. “Say one bus don’t run I get on the other bus because I have the 31-day bus pass.”

Drivers will be routed around the construction on Central Ave via Fall Creek Parkway and 29th and 30th Streets.

“I don’t currently have a car so I use the bus to get around. So if I have to walk, once I get from the Speedway down to here if I walk all the way, I’m not going to be able to do it,” Bennett said.

(Story by Danielle Zulkosky)