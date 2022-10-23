Duck Hunter Finds Human Bones in a Marsh

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating human remains that were found by a hunter in Lake County.

Saturday morning around 7:00a.m, a hunter was searching for a duck in the marshes around Cline Avenue and River Drive in Griffith.

There, the hunter found bones sticking out from clothing in the marsh.

After a 911 call, Indiana Department of Natural Resource and Police officers arrived. They confirmed that the bones were human and collected the partial remains that could be found by the Lake County Sheriff’s dive team.

The remains have not been identified or how the victim died. The investigation is still ongoing by police and DNR officers.