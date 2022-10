INDIANAPOLIS–A person was killed in a crash Monday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says it happened on Knyghton Road at about 2:30. That is in the Devonshire neighborhood, which is a few blocks east of the intersection of East 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard.

They say a red Chrysler sedan crashed and caught fire. The driver of the Sedan was killed.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the crash.