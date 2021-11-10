A Hoosier Homecoming: AEW Superstar Ruby Soho is Back Home in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — After the end of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite in Indianapolis back in 2019, AEW Superstar and Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes told the live crowd that AEW would “definitely be coming back to Indianapolis.”

Now they’re back.

AEW returns to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum tonight, but this time they’re bringing a Hoosier along with them.

Ruby Soho is a professional wrestler with AEW, born and raised right here in Indiana. She’s excited to be back home in Indiana as AEW makes its return to the Hoosier State.

“It’s so great to be here, I love Indianapolis,” Soho tells WIBC, “Indianapolis has a very special place in my heart. This is the city where I was first introduced to my first big indie [independent] wrestling show. It pretty much catapulted my career.”

Soho started training to become a professional wrestler over a decade ago. Like many other pro wrestlers, it was a humble start.

“Right down in the road in Lafayette, Indiana is where I was trained,” Soho explains, “I spent ten long months in a storage unit with a ring in it [laughs], all to learn how to become a professional wrestler. Indiana itself is a big part of who I am and I’m very proud to represent it.”

Soho says it was her childhood best friend and their family’s love for professional wrestling that caught her eye. Years later, her childhood best friend’s older brother began wrestling. Soho would join her friend at some of the wrestling shows in and around Elkhart, and she loved being apart of the shows. She enjoyed the shows so much, she decided to try it herself.

Soho started training when she was 19-year-old. She spent a few years wrestling at local independent shows before landing in WWE in 2016, where she spent the next five years performing for wrestling fans around the world. But Soho decided it was time for change, and earlier this year, she left WWE. That’s when Ruby Soho became “All Elite.”

She made her AEW debut at the promotion’s biggest pay-per-view of the year, ALL OUT, back on September 5th. After two months of being with the company, Soho’s convinced it’s the best pro wrestling promotion in the world. She says if you’ve never watched AEW, this may be the time to finally check it out.

Soho explains, “we have some of the most talent, athletic, incredible performers on our roster. But not only that, it’s an interactive experience. If you’re there live, you know you are apart of the show, just as much as the rest of us are.”

Soho isn’t schedule for a match on tonight’s show, but she says that could always change. She will have a meet and greet at 5:30, before Dynamite goes live at 8 o’clock tonight on TNT. She’s excited to meet wrestling fans from her own home state, and she hopes to push the growth of pro wrestling here in the Hoosier State. Most importantly, she hopes to be an inspiration for other aspiring professional wrestlers across the state.

“I would love to see Indiana become the staple for professional wrestling. We have some of the best professional wrestling fans in the country, so if I have any impact on that, that would be amazing.”

FULL INTERVIEW WITH AEW SUPERSTAR RUBY SOHO: