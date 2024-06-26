Zach Edey Picked 9th Overall in 2024 NBA Draft

Zach Edey had been selected as the ninth overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2024 NBA Draft.

This moment marks a significant milestone for the towering 7’4″ center, who honed his skills and captured hearts during his time at Purdue University the past couple years.

Edey will bring a formidable presence to the Grizzlies, poised to make a significant impact in the league. Every knows he is a gamer and will make his opportunity count.

Fans eagerly await his debut, interested to see how his game will transfer to the NBA game.

Edey’s journey from college stardom to the NBA truly reflects the dedication and passion he has for the game, The growth he has made in his last two seasons is remarkable.

Here are Zach Edey’s career highlights and awards:

2× National college player of the year (2023, 2024)

2× Pete Newell Big Man Award (2023, 2024)

2× Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (2023, 2024)

Lute Olson Award (2024)

2× Consensus first-team All-American (2023, 2024)

NCAA season scoring leader (2024)

Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year (2023)

2× Big Ten Player of the Year (2023, 2024)

2× First-team All-Big Ten (2023, 2024)

Second-team All-Big Ten (2022)

2× Big Ten All-Defensive Team (2023, 2024)

Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2021)

Big Ten tournament MVP (2023)

Take a look below on how social media reacted to Zach Edey Being Picked 9th Overall in 2024 NBA Draft.

