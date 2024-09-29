Top Performers: Colts vs Steelers Week 4

Wow. What a week 4 win by the Colts over the Steelers. In a game we thought would lack scoring, this one certainly did not. They’ll be a lot of analysis about it…injuries (for sure), play calls, turnovers etc. but for the Colts to beat up the Steelers for the better part of three quarters and get this win is huge. Last week was about saving your season and this week was about getting back in the mix, and they did.I’m typing these minutes after the game so tell me where I’m right/wrong as the thoughts are flying…

1. Colts Defense Source: Getty It's probably a little bit of a sellout to crown Gus Bradley AND his entire defense, but I must. I know, I know, just pick one! But this group was decimated by injuries and somehow overcame. I mean guys, they started the second half with Adam Gotsis at defensive end. Who?! And that's the point. This defense played damn good football for about 3 quarters…and then it started to fall apart in the 4th, but they did just enough at the end to get the win. I thought Gus brought pressure early and really affected Justin Fields. Also, just like last week and even last year against the Steelers, the Colts won the turnover battle. And when they needed the final stop, they got it. It wasn't perfect, but given the personnel, I thought they came out physical and gave the Steelers a dose of their own medicine. They also recorded four sacks.

2. Joe Flacco Source: Getty Flacco did his job. And while we’re at it give Chris Ballard a little credit for understanding how important the backup QB position was going to be for this team this season. We all knew (deep down) Flacco would get a shot this season given the injury riddled nature of Anthony Richardson. At one-point Flacco was 6-7 and had converted 6 third downs. In the end he finished with an efficient 16/26 for 168 yards and 2 TD. The most notable number is 0 turnovers on the day. What I found most impressive is when the Colts defense was spent, Flacco led the offense on third straight impressive drives, including two that went for scores.

3. Jonathan Taylor Source: Getty We’re about to see just how valuable JT is to this team. He left the game with about 6 minutes to go and if you’ve seen the replay I wouldn’t be surprised if he missed a week or two with that ankle injury. But when he played JT got in the end zone (4 TD already this season), made the routine tough runs look easy, and was even active in the passing game once Flacco took over.

4. EJ Speed Source: Getty I was reading my guy Kevin Bowen’s latest article after the win, and he noted E.J. Speed has now set an NFL record with 9 straight games of having at least 10 tackles. He, of course, led the Colts today with 13. I thought Speed was one of the main defenders who helped set the physical edge in the first quarter. The words “hit stick” came up multiple times on Twitter/X. Another solid performance for a guy on a contract year.