Indiana is a state of dynamic contrasts, where the sprawling energy of bustling urban centers meets the Southern charm of small-town life.

Anchored by a capital with deep historical roots and a host of fast-growing suburbs, the state’s urban tapestry offers something for everyone—from vibrant cultural hubs to quiet communities teeming with potential.

These communities illustrate a broader pattern seen across Indiana: while the metropolitan areas continue to draw attention for growth and innovation, many of the state’s mid‑sized cities also contribute significantly to its economic and cultural vitality.

They range from long‑established industrial towns to fast‑growing residential hubs.

Whether through local business booms, expanding university footprints, or strategic suburban development, these locales reveal a state in motion.

As we delve into the Top 25 Largest Cities in Indiana, you’ll notice a fascinating mix—capital and legacy urban centers, thriving suburbs, and regional hubs of commerce and education.

1. Indianapolis – Population: 874,000 Source:n/a The big one. Indy’s home to the Colts, the Pacers, the Indianapolis 500, and home to more convention badge lanyards than any city should legally allow. The capital city was designed from scratch in 1821 and now hosts one of the largest downtown convention centers in the country — plus more pork tenderloin sandwiches than your cardiologist recommends.

2. Fort Wayne – Population: 274,000 Source:n/a Named for Revolutionary War hero General “Mad” Anthony Wayne, Fort Wayne is home to Johnny Appleseed’s grave and Indiana’s oldest public park, Old Fort Park (est. 1863). With rich history, riverside trails, and a growing arts scene, it’s a city that blends pioneer roots with modern charm.

3. Evansville – Population: 114,000 Source:n/a Indiana’s toe, geographically speaking. Evansville was a major WWII manufacturing center and remains the region’s economic engine. It’s also home to Bosse Field, the third-oldest professional baseball stadium still in use (and a League of Their Own filming location).

4. Fishers – Population: 107,000 Source:n/a Fishers went from sleepy rail town to startup hub in record time. Now home to Conner Prairie, several tech HQs, and a very Instagrammable amphitheater. Its name came from Salathial Fisher, a 19th-century settler who would be shocked at the roundabout situation today.

5. Carmel – Population: 104,000 Source:n/a Roundabout royalty. Carmel has more than 140 of them, plus performing arts, swanky shops, and meticulously landscaped everything. It started as a Quaker settlement in the 1800s and now ranks as one of the wealthiest — and most polished — cities in the Midwest.

6. South Bend – Population: 103,000 Source:n/a Once the home of Studebaker cars, now better known for Notre Dame football and being the launchpad for the political career of Pete Buttigieg. South Bend’s name comes from its position on the south bend of the St. Joseph River. Tough winters, smart minds, and more Irish flags than you’d expect.

7. Bloomington – Population: 79,000 Source:n/a College town cool. Home to Indiana University and some of the best limestone architecture in the state. Breaking Away was filmed here, and John Mellencamp still hangs around town. Founded in 1818, it lives up to its name in spring — the blooming really is that good.

8. Noblesville – Population: 76,000

Historic charm meets suburban sprawl. Noblesville boasts a courthouse square, live music at Ruoff Music Center, and was named after James Noble, a U.S. senator from Indiana. Today, it’s roundabouts and renaissance festivals all the way down. Apparently, roundabouts are contagious in Hamilton County.

9. Hammond – Population: 75,000 Source:n/a Hammond sits in Chicagoland’s industrial shadow and owns it. The city was named after George Hammond, who made a fortune in meatpacking and ice transport. It’s also the real-life setting that inspired A Christmas Story — triple dog dare and all.

10. Lafayette – Population: 72,000 Source:n/a Named after Marquis de Lafayette, the Revolutionary War hero. Lafayette’s got grit, Boilermaker pride, and a revitalized downtown with real local flavor. Pair it with West Lafayette across the Wabash and you’ve got a mini college metro full of brains and beer.

11. Greenwood – Population: 68,000 Source:n/a Suburban comfort just south of Indy. Greenwood blends mall culture (shoutout to Greenwood Park Mall) with growing neighborhoods and family-friendly parks. It was named for the green woodlands that once surrounded it. Think caramel frappes and youth soccer on every corner.

12. Gary – Population: 67,000 Source:n/a Founded by U.S. Steel in 1906, Gary was a model company town before the steel collapse hit hard. Still, it’s the birthplace of Michael Jackson, and you’ll find no shortage of pride in its musical and industrial legacy. Gritty? Yes. But there’s soul here, too.

13. Muncie – Population: 65,000 Source:n/a Dubbed “Middletown USA” in the 1920s by sociologists studying average American life, Muncie became the blueprint for middle-class America. But it’s anything but average — it’s home to Ball State University and the later production home of The Joy of Painting. Bob Ross filmed his happy little masterpieces here — proof that even Muncie can be a canvas for creativity.

14. Westfield – Population: 65,000 Source:n/a A fast-growing northern suburb known for Grand Park, one of the largest youth sports complexes in the country. Westfield was founded by Quakers and played a role in the Underground Railroad — so yeah, more than just travel baseball.

15. Kokomo – Population: 60,000 Source:n/a No, not the Beach Boys island — but this Kokomo was once called the “City of Firsts” for its many automotive innovations. Birthplace of the first push-button car radio and a proud Chrysler town. Its name comes from Chief Ma-Ko-Ko-Mo, though the legend’s fuzzy at best.

16. Terre Haute – Population: 59,000 Source:n/a French for “high land,” Terre Haute sits along the Wabash and is home to Indiana State University, Larry Bird lore, and a certain federal prison with a… serious reputation. Also, home to the Clabber Girl Baking Powder factory and the only clown museum you didn’t ask for.

17. Anderson – Population: 56,000 Source:n/a Once a booming GM town, Anderson was named for Chief William Anderson, a leader of the Lenape people. These days, it leans on Anderson Speedway, a casino, and a whole lot of comeback spirit.

18. Elkhart – Population: 53,000 Source:n/a RV Capital of the World — and not just a slogan. Nearly 80% of U.S. RVs are built here. Elkhart is also known for its band instrument production and the Ruthmere Museum, a 1910 mansion that proves RVs weren’t the only high style in town.

19. Jeffersonville – Population: 52,000 Source:n/a Across the river from Louisville, Jeff’s name honors President Thomas Jefferson. It’s a historic river town turned hipster hangout — complete with walkable bridges, indie shops, and southern Indiana soul.

20. Columbus – Population: 52,000 Source:n/a Famous for its modernist architecture, Columbus is basically a design pilgrimage site. With more than 70 notable buildings by renowned architects, it’s like a small town married an architecture school and had beautiful babies. Oh yeah, Columbus is also the hometown of former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

21. Mishawaka – Population: 51,000 Source:n/a Often overshadowed by South Bend, “The Princess City” got its name from a Native American legend. It has great riverfront parks, a booming retail scene, and is where Adam Driver grew up. Yes, that Adam Driver.

22. Lawrence – Population: 49,000 Source:n/a Lawrence is a city within a city (Indianapolis). Originally part of Fort Benjamin Harrison, it blends military history with suburban ease. Today it’s one of Indy’s fastest-growing townships, complete with a revitalized Fort Ben district and scenic trails in Fort Harrison State Park.

23. West Lafayette – Population: 45,000 Source:n/a Home to Purdue University, West Lafayette punches way above its weight in brainpower. It’s where astronauts, engineers, and innovators get their start — and where the term “Boiler Up” is practically a greeting. Think college town with a tech-savvy edge.

24. Portage – Population: 39,000 Source:n/a Steel town turned commuter suburb, Portage sits near the Indiana Dunes and Lake Michigan. It got its name from the Native American portage routes used to travel between rivers and the Great Lakes. Nature lovers and mill workers coexist peacefully here.