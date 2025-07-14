Top 10 Best Home Run Derby Performances
The Home Run Derby is one of baseball’s most electrifying events, where the sport’s biggest sluggers take center stage to showcase their raw power and entertain fans with jaw-dropping displays of strength.
It’s a night where hitters abandon the usual constraints of strategy and precision, instead swinging for the fences with every ounce of energy they have.
The Derby transforms the ballpark into a stage for unforgettable moments, as towering home runs sail into the night sky, leaving fans in awe.
Over the years, the Derby has delivered some of the most iconic performances in baseball history, with players pushing the limits of what seems possible.
From record-breaking rounds to dramatic head-to-head battles, the event is a celebration of pure hitting prowess.
It’s not just about the numbers—it’s about the spectacle, the drama, and the joy of watching baseball’s best hitters let loose.
The Home Run Derby is more than a competition; it's a night of entertainment that captures the spirit of the game and leaves fans with memories that last a lifetime.Take a look below at Top 10 Best Home Run Derby Performances. Keep in mind the rules could be different for each performances as rules have been adjusted from year to year at times.
1. Josh Hamilton (2008)
At Yankee Stadium, Hamilton hit a legendary 28 home runs in the first round, including 13 consecutive blasts and seven over 500 feet. Though he lost in the finals, his first-round performance remains iconic.
2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2019)
Guerrero broke records with 29 home runs in the first round and engaged in an epic triple-overtime battle with Joc Pederson, hitting a total of 91 home runs during the event.
3. Joc Pederson (2019)
Pederson’s performance in the same Derby as Guerrero was equally remarkable, pushing the contest into triple overtime with his consistent power hitting.
4. Aaron Judge (2017)
The rookie sensation dominated with four 500+ foot home runs, defeating tough competitors like Justin Bour and Cody Bellinger with time to spare.
5. Giancarlo Stanton (2016)
Stanton crushed 61 home runs at Petco Park, showcasing unmatched power with the 20 hardest-hit and longest home runs of the event.
6. Bobby Abreu (2005)
Abreu set a then-record with 24 home runs in the first round at Comerica Park, a stadium known for its challenging dimensions. His performance under the old 10-out format was a true display of endurance and power.
7. Pete Alonso (2019)
Alonso won the Derby with walk-off home runs in every round, including a thrilling 23-22 victory over Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the finals, showcasing his clutch hitting.
8. Todd Frazier (2015)
Competing in front of his home crowd in Cincinnati, Frazier won each round by a single home run, including a dramatic bonus-time victory in the finals against Joc Pederson.
9. Bryce Harper (2018)
Harper, in his hometown of Washington, D.C., hit nine home runs in the final 50 seconds to tie Kyle Schwarber in the finals, then won in bonus time, electrifying the crowd.
10. Mark McGwire (1999)
At Fenway Park, McGwire hit a then-record 13 home runs in the first round, launching balls over the Green Monster and onto the roof of a parking garage, creating unforgettable moments.
