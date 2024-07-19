Listen Live
Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 7/19/24: Nation In Peril While Biden At The Helm: Mike Lyons discusses, Costco Apocalypse Bucket, WI GOP Chair Brian Schimming, Ice Cream on Tony

Published on July 19, 2024

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 
1. Nation In Peril While Biden At The Helm: Mike Lyons discusses

Source: Getty

2. Costco Selling Apocalypse Bucket

Source: Getty

Source: Getty

New Fungal Infection Discovered In China Poses Threat To Humans (msn.com)

4. Wisconsin GOP Chair talks about the successful RNC in Milwaukee

Source: Getty

5. Ice Cream on Tony

Source: Getty

Making good on his promise

