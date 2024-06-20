Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 6/20/24: Biden prepping for the Debate, Why Dems Haven’t Dropped Joe Yet

Published on June 20, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Derek Hunter in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

1. Whatever Joe has been taking to stay alert is not working anymore

US-ATTACKS-GAY-OBAMA Source:Getty

Listen:

2. Joe spending a week to prep for the debate

President Donald J. Trump... Source:Getty

3. The bar is so low for Joe it’s almost impossible for him to not clear it.

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-BIDEN Source:Getty

Listen:

4. Dems haven’t tossed Joe yet because Kamala is even less popular

Rocket Foundation Summit On Gun Violence Prevention Source:Getty

Listen:

Trending
Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

Watson Joseph and Mirianne Pierre
John Herrick

Police: Indy Couple Accused of Leaving Kids in Hot Car

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Staff

IMPD: Woman Stabbed Multiple Times in Downtown Indianapolis

close up of hand in jail background.
Ryan Hedrick

Five Men Accused of Kidnapping Hoosier Girl

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Sascha Nixon

Waste Management Worker Killed in “Workplace Accident”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close