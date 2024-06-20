Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 6/20/24: Biden prepping for the Debate, Why Dems Haven’t Dropped Joe Yet

Derek Hunter in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz Today 1st Hr:
1. Whatever Joe has been taking to stay alert is not working anymore
Listen:
2. Joe spending a week to prep for the debate
3. The bar is so low for Joe it's almost impossible for him to not clear it.
Listen:
4. Dems haven't tossed Joe yet because Kamala is even less popular
Listen: