Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/2/25: Who knew that Gwyneth Paltrow was the sane one? Biden-appointed judge halts repatriation of migrant minors to their parents in Guatemala. Jim Irsay’s battle against addiction. Court says that the President couldn’t declare an emergency to implement tariffs. Will the congress act? The left and Rashida Tlaib want to destroy America.

Published on September 2, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

1. Greta Thunberg on another flotilla

2. Who knew that Gwyneth Paltrow was the sane one?

3. Biden-appointed judge halts repatriation of migrant minors to their parents in Guatemala

4. Jim Irsay’s battle against addiction

Did the Colts have cogent ownership the last couple of years? 

5. Court says that the President couldn’t declare an emergency to implement tariffs. Will the congress act?

6. Brandon Johnson to protect Chicago from Trump, not from crime

7. The want to destroy America

8. Rashida Tlaib spoke at the same conference

