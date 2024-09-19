Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/19/24: Stellantis Strike? Hillary Says Voters Are Sexist, Teamsters, Trump Credit Card Rate Cap, Wall Street Cheers, Springfield OH
1. Stellantis Strike?
2. Hillary says that that she's not President because people are sexist
3. Teamsters won't endorse, even though their members overwhelmingly support Trump
Teamster rank and file want Trump. Teamsters refuse to endorse in race – https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8elwrklrk7o
4. Trump wants to cap credit card interest rates
5. Wall Street cheers while Midwest Main Street Struggles
6. Vivek Springfield Town Hall Today, Trump headed to Springfield
