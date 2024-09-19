Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/19/24: Stellantis Strike? Hillary Says Voters Are Sexist, Teamsters, Trump Credit Card Rate Cap, Wall Street Cheers, Springfield OH

Published on September 19, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Stellantis Strike?

Stellantis Strike?
Source: Getty

2. Hillary says that that she's not President because people are sexist

Hillary says that that she's not President because people are sexist
Source: Getty

3. Teamsters won't endorse, even though their members overwhelmingly support Trump

Teamsters won't endorse, even though their members overwhelmingly support Trump
Source: Getty

Teamster rank and file want Trump. Teamsters refuse to endorse in race – https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8elwrklrk7o

4. Trump wants to cap credit card interest rates

Trump wants to cap credit card interest rates
Source: Getty

5. Wall Street cheers while Midwest Main Street Struggles

Wall Street cheers while Midwest Main Street Struggles
Source: Getty

6. Vivek Springfield Town Hall Today, Trump headed to Springfield

Vivek Springfield Town Hall Today, Trump headed to Springfield
Source: Getty

