Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/5/24: Trump Bashes Kemp, Gerry Dick Talks About The I-69 Project, Dow Futures Down Over 1000, Dems Say Trump Afraid of Harris

Published on August 5, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Trump trashes GA Gov Kemp during Atlanta Rally

2. Interstate 69 near complete with Interstate 465 interchange in August, Gerry Dick joins to discuss

Interstate 69 near complete with Interstate 465 interchange in August (heraldtimesonline.com)

3. Dow Futures Down 1308

4. Dems say that Trump is afraid of Harris. It's laughable when you recall that Trump crossed into N Korea when meeting Kim Jong Un

5. … and no, Trump should not debate on biased George Stephanopoulos' ABC

