Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/5/24: Trump Bashes Kemp, Gerry Dick Talks About The I-69 Project, Dow Futures Down Over 1000, Dems Say Trump Afraid of Harris
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Trump trashes GA Gov Kemp during Atlanta Rally
2. Interstate 69 near complete with Interstate 465 interchange in August, Gerry Dick joins to discuss
Interstate 69 near complete with Interstate 465 interchange in August (heraldtimesonline.com)
3. Dow Futures Down 1308
4. Dems say that Trump is afraid of Harris. It's laughable when you recall that Trump crossed into N Korea when meeting Kim Jong Un
5. … and no, Trump should not debate on biased George Stephanopoulos' ABC
More from WIBC 93.1 FM