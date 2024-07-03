Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/3/24: Trump Hush Money Sentencing Delayed, Keeping It Clean For Radio, Woman Who Threatened Trump, More Parent Hacks

Published on July 3, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Trump Hush Money Sentencing Delayed

Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate Source:Getty

2. Craig Keeping It Clean for the Radio

Background with a professional microphone Source:Getty

reference:

Hawk Tuah girl’s answer to Trump question sparks row between Republicans | indy100

3. Woman who has gone viral for threatening Trump.

An illustration of a woman experiencing mental distress Source:Getty

4. More Parents Hacks

Family walking on promenad. Source:Getty

reference:

Are these parents brilliant or unethical?

