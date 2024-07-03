Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/3/24: Trump Hush Money Sentencing Delayed, Keeping It Clean For Radio, Woman Who Threatened Trump, More Parent Hacks

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Trump Hush Money Sentencing DelayedSource:Getty
Listen:
2. Craig Keeping It Clean for the RadioSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Hawk Tuah girl’s answer to Trump question sparks row between Republicans | indy100
3. Woman who has gone viral for threatening Trump.Source:Getty
Listen:
4. More Parents HacksSource:Getty
Listen:
reference: