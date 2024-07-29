Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/29/24: Hezbollah kills 12 in Israel, Kamala’s Ideas Are Scary, Maybe Marvel is Back, Will Sen. Mark Kelly Be Harris’ VP pick, Car Loan Defaults Up

Catch the show in its entirety here:

1. Hezbollah kills 12 in Israel. The Left takes the side of terrorists

Source: Getty

….and those who support cease fire should be cast aside as the violent, West-hating, Jew-hating useful idiots they are.

….only murderous anti-American psychopaths trust terrorists – https://x.com/Mark_Penn/status/1817641139790340240