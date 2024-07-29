Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/29/24: Hezbollah kills 12 in Israel, Kamala’s Ideas Are Scary, Maybe Marvel is Back, Will Sen. Mark Kelly Be Harris’ VP pick, Car Loan Defaults Up

Published on July 29, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM   

1. Hezbollah kills 12 in Israel. The Left takes the side of terrorists

Source: Getty

 

….and those who support cease fire should be cast aside as the violent, West-hating, Jew-hating useful idiots they are.

….only murderous anti-American psychopaths trust terrorists – https://x.com/Mark_Penn/status/1817641139790340240

2. MD Gov Wes Moore Praises Kamala Harris (7:58)

3. Kamala Harris proposes a regime of "equity"

4. Biden lays out plan to ‘reform’ Supreme Court in waning days of his presidency

Source: Getty

Biden lays out plan to ‘reform’ Supreme Court in waning days of his presidency (msn.com)

5. Maybe Marvel is back

Source: Getty

Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom – https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/robert-downey-jr-return-marvel-085013961.html

….maybe Marvel is back – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/07/28/deadpool-and-wolverine-box-office-opening-tops-205-million.html

6. Will Sen. Mark Kelly be Harris' VP pick?

Source: Getty

7. Car loan defaults on the rise

Source: Getty

Car loan defaults – https://www.ibj.com/articles/rising-repos?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

