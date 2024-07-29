Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/29/24: Hezbollah kills 12 in Israel, Kamala’s Ideas Are Scary, Maybe Marvel is Back, Will Sen. Mark Kelly Be Harris’ VP pick, Car Loan Defaults Up
1. Hezbollah kills 12 in Israel. The Left takes the side of terrorists
….and those who support cease fire should be cast aside as the violent, West-hating, Jew-hating useful idiots they are.
….only murderous anti-American psychopaths trust terrorists – https://x.com/Mark_Penn/status/1817641139790340240
2. MD Gov Wes Moore Praises Kamala Harris (7:58)
3. Kamala Harris proposes a regime of "equity"
4. Biden lays out plan to ‘reform’ Supreme Court in waning days of his presidency
5. Maybe Marvel is back
Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom – https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/robert-downey-jr-return-marvel-085013961.html
….maybe Marvel is back – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/07/28/deadpool-and-wolverine-box-office-opening-tops-205-million.html
6. Will Sen. Mark Kelly be Harris' VP pick?
7. Car loan defaults on the rise
Car loan defaults – https://www.ibj.com/articles/rising-repos?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel
