Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/12/24: Hamas, Hunter Biden, Florida should keep passing laws to protect children from mutilation, Hunter Laptop was real

Published on June 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Hamas responds to the cease fire deal

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Hamas responds to the cease fire deal – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/war-in-israel/hamas-responds-cease-fire-proposal-un-security-council/

2. What happens now with Hunter? Will he be pardoned?

US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION Source:Getty

 

 

3. Florida should keep passing laws to protect children from mutilation, and they should never stop

Edmonton Rally In Support Of Trans Youth Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Florida should keep passing laws to protect children from mutilation, and they should never stop – https://apnews.com/article/transgender-rights-children-florida-592b24b28e365ded336ca841f2ac90ac

4. IEDC nabs approval to ‘repurpose’ $88M for LEAP, fill ‘holes’ in land ownership

Indiana flag. Indiana circle flag. Button flag icon. Standard color. Circle icon flag. Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

 

IEDC nabs approval to ‘repurpose’ $88M for LEAP, fill ‘holes’ in land ownership (yahoo.com)

5. Hunter Laptop was real

House Oversight Committee Examines Free Speech In Social Media Source:Getty

Listen:

Trending
Pickleball court in Greenwood
Sam Fritz

New Pickleball Courts Opening in Greenwood This Thursday

The Monon High Bridge
Donnie Burgess

Prosecutor Wants Delphi Suspect’s Motion to Dismiss Denied, Issues With “Lost” Police Interviews Remain

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-HEALTH-VIRUS-AID
Editorial Staff

President Joe Biden As “The Gibberish Man” Returns

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Star Wars 8 items
Casey Daniels

A list of the Top 8 iconic rivalries in TV and film

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close