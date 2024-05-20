Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/20/24: Taiwan, Gerry Dick talks Indiana Business, Red Lobster, Stephen A Smith should hear it from Pacers fans

Published on May 20, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. ‘Stop threatening Taiwan’, its new president tells China

Taiwan Inaugurates New President Lai Ching-te Source:Getty

reference:

‘Stop threatening Taiwan’, its new president tells China (msn.com)

2. Gerry Dick talks Indiana Business

Indiana US flag, wide brush stroke on transparent background vector Source:Getty

3. Red Lobster files for bankruptcy

US-ECONOMY-RESTAURANT-RED LOBSTER Source:Getty

4. Pacers conquer New York Knicks in New York. Pacers fans should give it to Stephen A Smith

