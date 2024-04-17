Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4-17-24: Mike Johnson, Caitlin Clark, Biden Tariffs, IndyGo Electric Buses

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Speaker Johnson will try to hold on. Can he?Source:Getty
Listen:
Speaker Johnson will try to hold on. Can he? – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/second-lawmaker-joins-push-to-oust-speaker-mike-johnson-b5a37244?mod=hp_lead_pos3
2. It makes no difference to me what Caitlin Clark makes in the WNBASource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
It makes no difference to me what Caitlin Clark makes in the WNBA – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/college-basketball/article-13314587/caitlin-clark-salary-contract-indiana-fever-2024-wnba-draft.html
3. President Joe Biden calls for U.S. to triple tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum importsSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
President Joe Biden calls for U.S. to triple tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum imports (msn.com)
4. IndyGo Purple Line Electric Buses
Listen:
reference:
IndyGo unveils new buses for upcoming Purple Line (msn.com)