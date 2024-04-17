Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4-17-24: Mike Johnson, Caitlin Clark, Biden Tariffs, IndyGo Electric Buses

Published on April 17, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Speaker Johnson will try to hold on. Can he?

US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-JOHNSON Source:Getty

Speaker Johnson will try to hold on. Can he? – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/second-lawmaker-joins-push-to-oust-speaker-mike-johnson-b5a37244?mod=hp_lead_pos3

2. It makes no difference to me what Caitlin Clark makes in the WNBA

2024 WNBA Draft Source:Getty

It makes no difference to me what Caitlin Clark makes in the WNBA – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/college-basketball/article-13314587/caitlin-clark-salary-contract-indiana-fever-2024-wnba-draft.html

3. President Joe Biden calls for U.S. to triple tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum imports

US President Joe Biden remarks in Pennsylvania Source:Getty

President Joe Biden calls for U.S. to triple tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum imports (msn.com)

4. IndyGo Purple Line Electric Buses

An IndyGo bus.

IndyGo unveils new buses for upcoming Purple Line (msn.com)

 

