Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr – 4/15/24: Iran, Blockades? Caitlin Clark, Doom Spending, Charles Barkley, John Kirby

Published on April 15, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 

1. Iran attacks and Protesters still plan to have blockades. Note: Indy has a lot of snowplows.

Sand and salt dispensing vehicles with a humidification system. New snowplows stand in a row. Source:Getty

Pro-Palestine Protest Still On After Iran’s Attack on Israel (wibc.com)

2. Gerry Dick joins the show to talk about Caitlin Clark and her economic impacts to our city

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship Source:Getty

3. Americans Continue Spending on Travel, Entertainment Despite $1.13 Trillion Credit Card Debt

A concerned young woman holding several credit cards, hand to face, on a yellow background. Source:Getty

Americans Continue Spending on Travel, Entertainment Despite $1.13 Trillion Credit Card Debt (msn.com)

4. Charles Barkley and Gayle King Bid Farewell to First “King Charles” Season

Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2023 Source:Getty

 

With Disastrous Ratings, Charles Barkley and Gayle King Bid Farewell to First “King Charles” Season (msn.com)

5. John Kirby feels like the failed attack by Iran has been a win for Israel, and that there should not be any retaliation

White House Press Briefing Held By Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Source:Getty

WIBC 93.1 FM

