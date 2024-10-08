Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/8/24: Socialist Jesse Brown, Tony Will Probably Never Work For CBS, Credit Card Debt, 60 Minutes Does Not Softball Harris – Walz

Published on October 8, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Socialist Jesse Brown

2. Tony will probably never work at CBS

Source: Getty

We have to stop admonishing reporters and journalists for being reporters and journalists – https://www.thefp.com/p/cbs-marks-october-7-by-admonishing-tony-dokoupil

….also, Ta-Nehisi Coates is granted a pedestal for vomiting his emotions over an audience via a labyrinth of pseudo-intellectualism. Translated: If you don’t challenge him, his audience will believe anything he says for fear of being called a racist or admonished for not having his alleged intellectual heft. Maybe he didn’t start this way. Maybe he didn’t want things to be this way. But he is, and they are.

….And I will never work at CBS, it seems – https://x.com/DylanByers/status/1843377775086113166

3. People are going to default on their credit cards

Source: Getty

4. 60 Minutes surprisingly doesn't softball Harris – Walz

