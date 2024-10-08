Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/8/24: Socialist Jesse Brown, Tony Will Probably Never Work For CBS, Credit Card Debt, 60 Minutes Does Not Softball Harris – Walz
1. Socialist Jesse Brown
2. Tony will probably never work at CBS
We have to stop admonishing reporters and journalists for being reporters and journalists – https://www.thefp.com/p/cbs-marks-october-7-by-admonishing-tony-dokoupil
….also, Ta-Nehisi Coates is granted a pedestal for vomiting his emotions over an audience via a labyrinth of pseudo-intellectualism. Translated: If you don’t challenge him, his audience will believe anything he says for fear of being called a racist or admonished for not having his alleged intellectual heft. Maybe he didn’t start this way. Maybe he didn’t want things to be this way. But he is, and they are.
….And I will never work at CBS, it seems – https://x.com/DylanByers/status/1843377775086113166
3. People are going to default on their credit cards
4. 60 Minutes surprisingly doesn't softball Harris – Walz
