Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/22/24: Michael J. Hicks Elitism, WNBA, Secret Service Failures Should Mean Firings, GM Beats Earnings, Kamala Buyer’s Remorse?
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Elitist Ignorance on display
2. WNBA players opt out of current CBA after historic season: 'We're out'
WNBA players opt out of current CBA after historic season: ‘We’re out’ – Yahoo Sports
3. Secret Service failures must mean Secret Service firings
Secret Service failures must mean Secret Service firings – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-johnson-secret-service-interim-report/2024/10/21/id/1184906/
4. GM raises 2024 earnings guidance after easily topping Wall Street’s third-quarter expectations
5. Dems having buyer's remorse for Kamala?
More from WIBC 93.1 FM