Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/22/24: Michael J. Hicks Elitism, WNBA, Secret Service Failures Should Mean Firings, GM Beats Earnings, Kamala Buyer’s Remorse?

Published on October 22, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Elitist Ignorance on display

2. WNBA players opt out of current CBA after historic season: 'We're out'

Source: Getty

WNBA players opt out of current CBA after historic season: ‘We’re out’ – Yahoo Sports

3. Secret Service failures must mean Secret Service firings

Source: Getty

Secret Service failures must mean Secret Service firings – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-johnson-secret-service-interim-report/2024/10/21/id/1184906/

4. GM raises 2024 earnings guidance after easily topping Wall Street’s third-quarter expectations

Source: Getty

General Motors (GM) earnings Q3 2024

5. Dems having buyer's remorse for Kamala?

Source: Getty

