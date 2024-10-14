Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/14/24: SpaceX Can Catch Its Own Rockets, Holcomb In Greece, Home Prices Remain High, Woke Is Weird
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. SpaceX can now catch its rockets
2. Is Rokita a petulant child or is he an old angry white man?
3. Why is Holcomb now going to Greece. Gerry Dick joins the discussion.
4. Home prices aren't coming down
5. Kamala Harris: I'll eliminate Columbus Day, make it Indigenous People's Day
More from WIBC 93.1 FM