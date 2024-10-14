Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/14/24: SpaceX Can Catch Its Own Rockets, Holcomb In Greece, Home Prices Remain High, Woke Is Weird

Published on October 14, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. SpaceX can now catch its rockets

2. Is Rokita a petulant child or is he an old angry white man?

3. Why is Holcomb now going to Greece. Gerry Dick joins the discussion.

Source: Getty

4. Home prices aren't coming down

Source: Getty

5. Kamala Harris: I'll eliminate Columbus Day, make it Indigenous People's Day

6. Woke is Weird

Woke is Weird
Source: Getty

Top Oregon official put on leave for allegedly prioritizing ‘qualified’ job candidates over ‘gender identity’ (msn.com)

