Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/24/25: Rokita advises it would be ‘wise’ to remove teachers who express support for political violence. Kamala Harris appears to think she almost beat President Trump in the 2024 election, says it was the “closest presidential race in the 21st century.” Cereal Wall Art. Rasmussen Poll: 54% of Liberals Call Kirk’s Killing ‘Understandable’

Published on September 24, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. Fun with Tara and the sound board

2. Rokita advises it would be ‘wise’ to remove teachers who express support for political violence

Rep. Todd Rokita, R-Ind., who is running for the Republican nomination for Senate in Indiana, addresses the Steuben County Lincoln Day Dinner in Angola, Ind., on April 4, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rokita advises it would be ‘wise’ to remove teachers who express support for political violence • Indiana Capital Chronicle

3. Kamala Harris appears to think she almost beat President Trump in the 2024 election, says it was the “closest presidential race in the 21st century.”

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-2-2-520e89fe-6c7d-42e7-aa19-a660f090d64c

4. Cereal Wall Art

Kids, don’t eat glue!

5. Is Jerome Powell trying to crash the stock market?

6. Rasmussen Poll: 54% of Liberals Call Kirk’s Killing ‘Understandable’

