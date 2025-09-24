Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/24/25: Rokita advises it would be ‘wise’ to remove teachers who express support for political violence. Kamala Harris appears to think she almost beat President Trump in the 2024 election, says it was the “closest presidential race in the 21st century.” Cereal Wall Art. Rasmussen Poll: 54% of Liberals Call Kirk’s Killing ‘Understandable’

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. Fun with Tara and the sound board 2. Rokita advises it would be ‘wise’ to remove teachers who express support for political violence Rokita advises it would be ‘wise’ to remove teachers who express support for political violence • Indiana Capital Chronicle 3. Kamala Harris appears to think she almost beat President Trump in the 2024 election, says it was the “closest presidential race in the 21st century.” https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-2-2-520e89fe-6c7d-42e7-aa19-a660f090d64c 4. Cereal Wall Art Kids, don’t eat glue! 5. Is Jerome Powell trying to crash the stock market? 6. Rasmussen Poll: 54% of Liberals Call Kirk’s Killing ‘Understandable’