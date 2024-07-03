Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/3/24: Woke Are Not Virtuous, Talk Too Much, Pineapple Pepsi, KJP, Cheap Scans in Turkey, Matt’s Colonscopy, Evil Twin Plane

Published on July 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Woke believe they’re virtuous when they’re not

CORRECTION / US-POLITICS-ABORTION-LAW-HUMAN RIGHTS Source:Getty

Listen:

2. People think others talk to much in conversation

Portrait of speechless man with stylish bristle dressed purple hoodie hands on mouth look empty space isolated on yellow color background Source:Getty

 

reference:

https://today.yougov.com/topics/society/survey-results/daily/2024/07/02/a47ad/3

3. Pineapple Pepsi is making a comeback?

Listen:

4. KJP on Biden cold meds?

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre At Daily Press Briefing June 18, 2024 Source:Getty

Listen:

5. Would you fly to Turkey for a cheap health scan?

Austria v Turkey - UEFA Euro 2024 - Round of 16 - Leipzig Stadium Source:Getty

 

reference:

Would you fly to Turkey for a cheap health scan?

6. Matt’s Colonoscopy is coming up

Dr. Amrit Narula is one of the managing partners of this colonscopy clinic in Pottsville, PA Source:Getty

7. Does your plane have an internet “evil twin?”

Shanghai Airlines plane leaves the Marseille Provence... Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Does your plane have an internet “evil twin?”

Trending
Muir Mugshots
Kurt Darling

Bryson Muir Has Been Found, Parents Taken Into Custody and Held Without Bond

Eli Lilly headquarters in Indianapolis.
Wes Woodward, Kurt Darling

Lilly Drug To Slow Alzheimer’s Disease Gains FDA Approval

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the traveling press pool as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff looks on, under the wing of Air Force 2 atBuffalo-Niagra International Airport on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. Ruth Whitfield, whose funeral the Vice President and Second Gentleman attended earlier in the day, was one of ten people killed two weeks ago in what federal officials are calling an act of racially motivated violent extremism, by a white man, in the shooting of a supermarket in a historically black neighborhood of Buffalo, NY. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

VP Kamala Harris Has a New Catchphrase

Indiana State Fair - The State That Grew Basketball Themed
Kurt Darling, Sascha Nixon

“Taste of the Fair” Menu Revealed for the 2024 State Fair

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close