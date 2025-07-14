Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/14/25: IMPD Chief Bailey begs for peace in Indianapolis, Biden autopen pardons, Angry smoking cat, Trump: “I am very disappointed with President Putin, Trump doubling down on Epstein

Published on July 14, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. IMPD Chief Bailey begs for peace in Indianapolis

2. Biden autopen pardons

3. Angry smoking cat

4. Trump: "I am very disappointed with President Putin.

5. Trump doubling down on Epstein

