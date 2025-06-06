Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/6/25: Anthony Richardson injured AGAIN, Lulu Garcia-Navarro: This Is Bad for Musk, Haliburton Pacers Pendant, NBA Finals economic impact to Indianapolis

Published on June 6, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Anthony Richardson injured AGAIN

2. Lulu Garcia-Navarro: This Is Bad for Musk

3. Haliburton Pacers Pendant

4. NBA Finals economic impact to Indianapolis

Chris Gahl from Visit Indy joins to discuss. 

