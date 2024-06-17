Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/17/24: MD murder by Illegal alien, Caitlin Clark, Micah Beckwith, Pepper Pong, Parent cannot get child to buckle seat belt on plane

Published on June 17, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Migrants At The US-Mexico Border

Migrants At The US-Mexico Border Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

 

2. Angel Reese contends she was making basketball play on Caitlin Clark despite flagrant foul call

Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Angel Reese contends she was making basketball play on Caitlin Clark despite flagrant foul call (msn.com)

3. Beckwith Wins Republican Nomination for Lieutenant Governor

Micah Beckwith Source:Micah Beckwith

Listen:

reference:

Beckwith Wins Republican Nomination for Lieutenant Governor (wibc.com)

4. Move over pickleball time for you to try Pepper Pong

Three red hot chili peppers isolated on white background Source:Getty

reference:

Pepper Pong is the new pickleball — and you can play it anywhere (nypost.com)

5. Child delays flight in Colombia after refusing to buckle seatbelt

Curly hair African girl child passenger feeling anxious and worry about traveling by plane, parent mother comforting nervous kid daughter during sitting in seat inside airplane, airline transportation Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Child delays flight in Colombia after refusing to buckle seatbelt (nypost.com)

