Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/12/24: Book allowed in Carmel HS library, Maxine Waters, Hunter Biden, Donald Trump, Joey Chestnut

Published on June 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Carmel-Clay School Board Holds Vote on Banning Book

Frequently Banned Books Source:Getty

Listen:

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/carmel-clay-school-board-holds-vote-on-banning-boo

reference:

Carmel-Clay School Board Holds Vote on Banning Book (wibc.com)

2. More bigotry from Maxine Waters

US House Financial Services Committee Source:Getty

Listen:

3. Hunter Biden conviction helping Joe Biden’s polling?

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION Source:Getty

4. Donald Trump conviction is not hurting his polling

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Las Vegas Source:Getty

Listen:

5. Joey Chestnut Banned from Nathan’s Hot Dog Competition…

Buffalo Wings Festival Held At Highmark Stadium, Home Of The Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Joey Chestnut Banned from Nathan’s Hot Dog Competition… (wibc.com)

Trending
Pickleball court in Greenwood
Sam Fritz

New Pickleball Courts Opening in Greenwood This Thursday

The Monon High Bridge
Donnie Burgess

Prosecutor Wants Delphi Suspect’s Motion to Dismiss Denied, Issues With “Lost” Police Interviews Remain

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-HEALTH-VIRUS-AID
Editorial Staff

President Joe Biden As “The Gibberish Man” Returns

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Star Wars 8 items
Casey Daniels

A list of the Top 8 iconic rivalries in TV and film

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close