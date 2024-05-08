Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/8/24: Dead woman to take on Andre Carson in November, Boy Scouts, Joe Biden, John Fetterman, Doyel suspended, Eric Holcomb legacy

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Marion County GOP nominated a dead woman to take on Andre Carson in November.

Listen:

2. The Boy Scouts change their name

Boy Scouts Of America Could Remove Ban On Gay Adults Source:Getty

The Boy Scouts change their name, because why be for boys? – https://apnews.com/article/boy-scouts-new-name-scouting-america-d583f5712680f155b4f6b762128734d3

3. Joe speaks out against antisemitism, yet he doesn’t want Israel to defend itself

Holocaust Day Of Remembrance Ceremony Held At U.S. Capitol Source:Getty

4. Why is Fetterman the only voice of reason?

Challenges in Preserving the U.S. Housing Stock Source:Getty

 

reference:

Why is Fetterman the only voice of reason? – https://x.com/JacquiHeinrich/status/1787986372202037414

5. She’s telling you that she’s anti Jewish

Listen:

6. Doyel gets suspended from IndyStar

ESPN+'s "Full Court Press" Series World Premiere Source:Getty

Listen:

Doyel gets suspended – Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark (wibc.com)

7. Election results, and Eric Holcomb’s legacy

Purdue v Notre Dame Source:Getty

Listen:

Trending
2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

An image of the Kroger logo.
Sascha Nixon

Kroger Offering Discount for ‘Senior Shoppers’ Wednesday

Purdue v Notre Dame
Producer Karl

Total lack of leadership by Eric Holcomb will be his legacy

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Wes Woodward

Indy Couple Gets Over Five Years for Trafficking Firearms from Indianapolis to Chicago

Jefferson Shreve
Staff

Jefferson Shreve Wins Republican Primary for 6th District, Learned from Mayor Loss

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close