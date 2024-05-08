Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/8/24: Dead woman to take on Andre Carson in November, Boy Scouts, Joe Biden, John Fetterman, Doyel suspended, Eric Holcomb legacy

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. Marion County GOP nominated a dead woman to take on Andre Carson in November.
2. The Boy Scouts change their nameSource:Getty
The Boy Scouts change their name, because why be for boys? – https://apnews.com/article/boy-scouts-new-name-scouting-america-d583f5712680f155b4f6b762128734d3
3. Joe speaks out against antisemitism, yet he doesn’t want Israel to defend itselfSource:Getty
4. Why is Fetterman the only voice of reason?Source:Getty
Why is Fetterman the only voice of reason? – https://x.com/JacquiHeinrich/status/1787986372202037414
5. She’s telling you that she’s anti Jewish
6. Doyel gets suspended from IndyStarSource:Getty
Doyel gets suspended – Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark (wibc.com)
7. Election results, and Eric Holcomb’s legacySource:Getty
