Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/7/25: Antifa Thugs in Seattle, Designer hired for downtown soccer stadium, Bessent makes the case that life for children’s futures will be better as a result of Trump policies on Trade, Marketplace: Indy 500 rug, Biden BBC interview, Trump wins in SCOTUS over Transgenders in the military

Published on May 7, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Antifa Thugs in Seattle

2. Designer hired for downtown soccer stadium

Designer hired for downtown soccer stadium – https://www.ibj.com/articles/stadium-authority-tabs-designer-for-prospective-soccer-project?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

…. You mean Hogsett didn’t steal that from the Indi Eleven, too?

3. Bessent makes the case that life for children's futures will be better as a result of Trump policies on Trade

4. Indy 500 rug

5. Biden BBC interview

6. Trump wins in SCOTUS over Transgenders in the military

