Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/16/25: FBI raids in Southern Indiana, Whitmer never saw Biden mental decline even though she was the co-chairwoman of his presidential campaign, Jasmine Crockett promoting negative stereotypes, $18 1 Gallon Miracle Whip, Lakers post job online

Published on May 16, 2025

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. FBI raids in Southern Indiana

2. Whitmer never saw Biden mental decline even though she was the co-chairwoman of his presidential campaign

3. Jasmine Crockett promoting negative stereotypes

4. Poison Candy Game going viral

5. $18 One Gallon Miracle Whip

6. The Lakers just posted Head Strength & Conditioning Coach position online!

