Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/30/24: IndyGo, Student “Protests”, FCC, Nancy Pelosi, Fast Food prices, Force is the answer for these “protests”

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. The IndyGo busses continue to be built by China
Listen:
reference:
The IndyGo busses continue to be built by China – https://buslinemag.com/news-headlines/indygo-reveals-first-look-at-a-purple-line-bus-produced-by-ride/
2. Student “Protests” continueSource:Getty
3. FCC fines carries for sharing customer dataSource:Getty
reference:
FCC fines carries for sharing customer data – https://www.wsj.com/business/telecom/fcc-fines-wireless-carriers-about-200-million-for-sharing-customer-data-5207df8d?mod=hp_lead_pos5
4. Nancy Pelosi wants Abortion to be passed without filibuster and calls MSNBC’s Katy Tur an “apologist” for TrumpSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Pelosi Accuses MSNBC’s Katy Tur Of Being An “Apologist” For Trump: “He Had The Worst Record Of Any President” | Video | RealClearPolitics
5. Fast-food prices surged faster than inflation the past decadeSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Fast-food prices surged faster than inflation the past decade (msn.com)
6. Force is the proper answer to these “protests”Source:Getty
Listen: