Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/30/24: IndyGo, Student “Protests”, FCC, Nancy Pelosi, Fast Food prices, Force is the answer for these “protests”

Published on April 30, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. The IndyGo busses continue to be built by China

An IndyGo bus.

Listen:

reference:

The IndyGo busses continue to be built by China – https://buslinemag.com/news-headlines/indygo-reveals-first-look-at-a-purple-line-bus-produced-by-ride/

2. Student “Protests” continue

Columbia University students gather for Palestinians and enter iconic Hamilton Hall Source:Getty

3. FCC fines carries for sharing customer data

FCC mark icon isolated on white background Source:Getty

 

reference:

FCC fines carries for sharing customer data – https://www.wsj.com/business/telecom/fcc-fines-wireless-carriers-about-200-million-for-sharing-customer-data-5207df8d?mod=hp_lead_pos5

4. Nancy Pelosi wants Abortion to be passed without filibuster and calls MSNBC’s Katy Tur an “apologist” for Trump

Nancy Pelosi visit to Ireland Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Pelosi Accuses MSNBC’s Katy Tur Of Being An “Apologist” For Trump: “He Had The Worst Record Of Any President” | Video | RealClearPolitics

5. Fast-food prices surged faster than inflation the past decade

Plastic kunstof patat bord Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Fast-food prices surged faster than inflation the past decade (msn.com)

6. Force is the proper answer to these “protests”

Columbia University Issues Deadline For Gaza Encampment To Vacate Campus Source:Getty

Listen:

