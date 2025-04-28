Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/28/25: JMV talks Colts and Pacers, Dems admitting what we know all the whole time about Joe Biden, Freedom Dagger, Micah Beckwith’s 3/5 comments

Published on April 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM   

1. Democrats are now admitting that they didn't cover the Biden story correctly

Democrats are now admitting that they didn’t cover the Biden story correctly – https://x.com/immeme0/status/1916463709024616672?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….Alex Thompson – https://x.com/ericldaugh/status/1916464707860336788?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

…. The people around him covered it up? The media did this. Along with the Biden White House. And they both knew it when they were doing it.

 

2. Marketplace: Freedom Dagger

3. Micah Beckwith's controversial 3/5 comments

Micah Beckwith's controversial 3/5 comments
Source: Micah Beckwith

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close