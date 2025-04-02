Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/2/25: Circle Centre Mall, Cory Booker record filibuster, Is Hogsett running for a 4th term, Diego Morales

Published on April 2, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Circle Centre Mall Closes South End to Prepare for Redevelopment

2. If you don't know what Cory Booker is doing, allow me to help. He's running for President

3. Is Joe Hogsett running for a 4th term?

Joe Hogsett shouldn’t run for Indianapolis mayor again | Opinion

4. What’s for sale, his vanity or dad bod?

Vanity – Vanities & Makeup Tables – Helmsburg, Indiana | Facebook Marketplace | Facebook

 

 

5. Who paid for Diego Morales' trip to India?

