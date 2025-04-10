Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/10/25: Markets don’t like uncertainty, Bernie Sanders lectures CNN, Custom Made Friday the 13th Frame, PM Starmer wants 16 year olds to vote

Published on April 10, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Dow futures down

the markets hate uncertainty. 

2. Bernie Sanders lecturing CNN

3. Custom made Friday the 13th Complete History Framed

Willie Wonka was a Horror movie you know 

4. PM Starmer wants to lower the voting age to 16

