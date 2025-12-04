Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/4/25: Indianapolis airport unveils Tuskegee Airmen exhibit. Scott Bessent doesn’t read the New York Times anymore. He asks how the MSM didn’t cover Biden’s decline at all. SPATULA HEAVEN!!!! Democrats refusing to negotiate on Obamacare subsidies

Published on December 4, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Indianapolis airport unveils Tuskegee Airmen exhibit

2. Scott Bessent doesn’t read the New York Times anymore. He asks how the MSM didn’t cover Biden’s decline at all.

3. SPATULA HEAVEN!!!!

4. Democrats refusing to negotiate on Obamacare subsidies

Related Tags

indianapolis
More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close