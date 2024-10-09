Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/9/24: TikTok being sued by the States, Mike Braun Unveils His Safety Plan, Bill Clinton Autobiography For Sale, Kamala On Colbert

Published on October 9, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. States sue Tik Tok

States sue Tik Tok
Source: Getty

States sue Tik Tok – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/10/08/tiktok-sued-dc-addiction-virtual-currency.html

2. Mike Braun rolls out his safety plan

Mike Braun rolls out his safety plan

Freedom and Opportunity Agenda Public Safety Plan | Mike Braun (mikebraunforindiana.com)

3. Signed Bill Clinton autobiography for sale

4. Inauthentic Kamala on Colbert

